The Toyota Supra is an icon. It was first introduced to the automotive world back in 1978 and was renowned for its unforgettable style and thrilling performance. However, Toyota decided to retire this one-of-a-kind ride in 2002 to make room for new models (much to everyone’s chagrin). Fans have been begging for a comeback and this year, they’re getting their wish – the 2020 Toyota Supra has officially been revealed!

Meet the all-new Toyota Supra

The new Toyota Supra is actually a collaboration between Toyota and BMW and it’s bringing an entirely new look and upgraded performance to the table. Our Clermont Toyota dealership has the details for you, so read on!

Let’s talk about performance first – here are some of the highlights that this new Toyota will be bringing to Toyota of Clermont:

A new turbocharged 3.0L twin-scroll inline six engine – it produces 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque, and it sits further back and lower than usual to create a lower center of gravity for the car

Top speed capabilities of 155 mph and the ability to get from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds

8-speed automatic transmission, as well as both Normal and Sport driving modes. The Sport mode reduces both stability control and traction control so you can put the pedal to the metal and get maximum acceleration.

A 50:50 weight distribution and Adaptive Variable Suspension (a standard feature – it’s double-joint spring strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension) for superior handling and improved response to both driver acceleration and the road

What about technology? Whether you’re hitting the track or taking to the highway, you want all the tech you need at your fingertips. The new Clermont Toyota Supra will offer features like:

Entune 3.0 with Bluetooth and iPod connectivity, navigation, Apple CarPlay, optional JBL sound system, Qi wireless charging, and an 8.8” touchscreen display for the audio and apps system

A new instrument panel with a 6.5” multi-information display as well as HeadUp Display

Remote keyless entry, cruise control, a backup camera, garage door opener, dual climate control, and power folding mirrors

See this incredible sports car in person at Toyota of Clermont this summer

The 2020 Toyota Supra was designed to thrill and it delivers on all fronts, including style. You’ll love features like:

A redesigned cabin that envelops the driver and has a lower dash for greater visibility; trim is available in fabric or leather

Paint colors like Nitro Yellow, Renaissance Red 2.0, Turbulence Gray, Nocturnal Black, Absolute Zero White, Downshift Blue, Phantom Matte Gray, and Tungsten Silver

New six-lens LED headlights with daytime running lights

And so much more – trust us, you want to see it in person.

The 2020 Toyota Supra will be available in three trim-levels – 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and limited-edition Launch – and will have a starting MSRP of $49,990. You can expect it to arrive at Toyota of Clermont this summer!

