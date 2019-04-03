0 What do you think of hybrid trucks?

And the unique Toyota Prius Prime. However, no trucks have made it into the lineup, despite the relatively recent introduction of SUVs. Although nothing definite has been determined or announced, it looks like that could be changing.

We think a couple of Clermont Toyota hybrids is a great idea… so what’s the holdup? Well, here’s the tricky part. Trucks are renowned for powerful performance, off-roading ability, and towing capabilities. Hybrids, on the other hand, are well known for being efficient and clean (not so much on the power side, and you wouldn’t take them off the pavement, either). Which vehicle you choose depends on what your drive time priorities are, but what if you need BOTH sets of qualities in your ride? How can Toyota find a happy medium?

They’re working on it, as it happens. They’ve been refining their Toyota hybrid technology to offer more power; the new Toyota RAV4, for example, offers a hybrid engine that gets 219 horsepower while the gasoline model only offers 209 horsepower. Additionally, the new Toyota Prius offers optional electric all-wheel-drive. Obviously they’re making advancements and it doesn’t look like that’s going to slow any time soon. However, it’ll take time to find the perfect combination of green drive time and powerful performance that’s ready for towing, hauling, and off-roading.

When Toyota finally does introduce hybrid trucks to the lineup, they’ll likely be models of the existing Toyota Tacoma and Toyota Tundra, so you can rest assured that they’ll be reliable, performance-driven, and high-quality.

