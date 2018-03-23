0 8 things to always keep in your car (Toyota of Orlando Tips)

When it comes to your car, you’ve probably got the necessities. Almost all new cars (and most used cars) come with a spare tire and a jack in the trunk, and we know almost everyone keeps their registration and insurance information tucked away in their glovebox. However, is your car stocked with everything you need to hit the road safely and efficiently? Check out our Orlando Toyota tips on what else you should load up with.

What should you stash in your car? Our Orlando Toyota dealership has answers.

Item #1: A first aid kit.

Don’t let minor bumps and bruises slow you down! Keep a small, basic first aid kit in your car to handle any minor emergencies, especially if you have kids. You can find one at our Orlando Toyota parts store that’s perfect for the car.

Item #2: Jumper cables.

A dead battery can keep you from getting where you need to go, so always keep jumper cables with you. This will allow you to grab a quick jump from another motorist so you can safely get to an Orlando auto service center without having to pay for a tow truck.

Item #3: Snacks.

Keeping non-perishable (and non-melting) snacks in the car can help get you through traffic jams, breakdowns, and even just boring drive times. Keep some in the glovebox or backseat, out of direct sunlight, and make sure they’re still within their expiration date before you chow down.

Item #4: A portable phone charger.

A car charger is great, but what if your car breaks down, too? Don’t get stuck with a dead car AND a dead phone. Keep a portable phone charger (like an Anker) in your glovebox for those roadside emergencies.

Item #5: A map.

Sometimes cellular service just isn’t what it needs to be, which is why it’s always smart to keep a paper map on hand for whatever area you’re traveling in. This is especially true if you’re going out of town into unfamiliar territory.

Be prepared for anything with these Orlando Toyota tips

Item #6: Cash.

You never know when you’re going to need cash! Stash around $40 in your car for emergencies; just be sure to keep it out of plain sight so you don’t tempt thieves.

Item #7: Flashlight.

Store a flashlight in your trunk so you can handle nighttime car trouble – like a flat tire – without a problem if you’re traveling in an area that’s not well lit. Check the batteries regularly.

Item #8: Toiletries.

Forgetting to brush your teeth or put on deodorant really, really stinks (literally). Keep a few toiletries in the car for those mornings that you’re rushing around.

