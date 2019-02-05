0 Toyota of Orlando tips: What to do after your car hits a curb

We’ve all done it – you’re not paying close attention or you swerve to miss hitting something and you hit the curb. It may not seem like a big deal at the time, but believe it or not, even bumping the curb can do damage to your ride. Our Orlando Toyota service team is here to help! Not only can we conduct an inspection and get you back on the road, we also have the information you need to take care of your ride after running into a curb.

Tips from our Toyota service techs

Like we said, your car may seem completely fine even after you run it into a curb. However, you may have done damage that you just can’t see, or damage that will get worse over time and spread into other areas of your vehicle. Here are some of the most common problems we see after a car makes contact with a curb:

Damaged tires.

You may be able to spot tire damage as soon as you hit the curb, but you may not. Hitting a curb can cause structural damage to your tire that isn’t visible to the naked eye but can come back to haunt you hundreds of miles later. Your best bet? To bring your car into our Orlando Toyota service center so our techs can check your tire over and ensure it’s safe to still hit the road.

Damaged steering knuckle.

The steering knuckle contains the wheel hub, and it also connects to your car’s steering system and suspension. If this important part is damaged when you hit a curb, you may have issues steering your vehicle. You may also see a negative impact to the way your car handles on the road and the comfort level you’re used to inside the cabin. Schedule auto service if you suspect this part was damaged.

Damaged control arms.

The control arms on your vehicle allow your car’s suspension to move your vehicle up and down, which makes it comfortable inside the cabin on bumpier roads and also allows your car to handle tough terrain without jarring anything loose. They also help to hold the suspension in place. Toyota service is required to fix these parts if they’re damaged as they can have a huge negative impact on your car’s suspension and subsequently, how it handles.

Damaged tie rods.

Your car’s steering system is connected to the wheels via the tie rods, so they obviously have an exceptionally important job. If they become damaged in an incident with the curb, you’re going to have problems with your steering. This is especially dangerous if you’re driving on wet, icy, or otherwise slippery roads.

Toyota of Orlando can help you get back out on the road

If you think you sustained damage to your car due to hitting a curb, bring it to Toyota of Orlando for service today. We’re open seven days a week and you can save big bucks with our Toyota service specials – don’t forget to ask about them when you schedule your appointment at (407) 298-0001.

