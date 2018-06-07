0 How to keep your engine cool and prevent car overheating

Living in Central Florida, we’re no stranger to high heat and humidity. While the heat affects us, we’re quick to forget what else it affects...like your Orlando Toyota's engine. Car overheating is a very serious problem that could spell trouble for your ride this summer. Luckily, Toyota of Orlando has information from our expert Orlando auto service technicians on what it is, how to prevent it, and what to do if it happens to you.

What causes car overheating to happen?

This type of auto service issue is caused by an engine that becomes too hot to the point where it shuts itself off before experiencing permanent damage. This issue is nothing to keep cool about and could be caused by a number of problems relating to the cooling system. Here are some reasons why your car might be experiencing car overheating:

You have a dysfunctional radiator. Your vehicle’s radiator plays an integral part in the cooling process by actively recycling hot coolant and cooling it down so that it can go back to the engine. Without this consistently cooling the engine , car overheating is sure to happen.

A hose may have a blockage. Blocked hoses mean that coolant can’t flow to the engine and keep the temperature at the right place. This can be caused by road debris getting into the hoses of your car's engine or damage caused by an accident or inclement conditions. If this is the issue, an expert Orlando auto service technician should diagnose the issue and replace the hose or remove the debris.

Your water pump is broken. The water pump actively cycles coolant throughout your engine and to the radiator. Without this piece functioning properly, there’s no way to avoid car overheating. Let our Orlando Toyota service techs take a peek.

There’s a leaky hose somewhere. Broken and worn hoses can happen with age or from previous damage to your car. Hoses in these conditions need to be replaced in order to avoid car overheating.

Car overheating? Here’s what to do next

If your vehicle begins to experience this issue, timing is critical and could save your engine. Here’s what our Orlando car service techs recommend to avoid any permanent damage:

Pull over immediately. If your check engine light comes on or your engine starts smoking, pull over immediately to a safe spot.

Rev the engine. After pulling over, put your Orlando Toyota in park and pop the hood. Try revving the engine while in park to force some heat from the engine compartment.

Check the coolant levels. Overheating could be caused by a lack of coolant in your vehicle. Look for the container in the top left or right hand corner of the engine compartment and inspect it from the side to see where the liquid level is. If it looks low, you can make a 50/50 mixture of water and coolant to get you by until you’re able to see a service technician.

Don’t touch or inspect the radiator. With the car overheating, the radiator is likely to reach high temperatures and is unsafe to touch.

Call a tow truck. If all else fails and your Orlando Toyota doesn’t seem to be cooling down, it’s best to call roadside assistance and have your vehicle towed to the nearest auto service center for a repair.

