0 Are highway miles worse for your car than city miles?

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Orlando*

When you’re used car shopping in Orlando, mileage is definitely one of the factors you need to consider. How many miles are you comfortable with? After all, the higher the mileage, the more likely it is that the car will need more expensive maintenance and repairs and also will have a shorter lifespan. However, the flat number isn’t all you should consider – you should also take into account whether the miles are city miles or highway miles.

What’s the difference? Well, the type of environment the car was driven in can definitely play a part in future maintenance, repairs, and longevity. Toyota of Orlando is here to explain the difference between highway miles and city miles so you can better decide when it comes to your next used car!

Are highway miles actually worse?

A lot of people think that highway miles are worse for your car. When you drive on the highway, you’re covering lots of distance and pushing your car to perform at high speeds. But believe it or not, highway miles aren’t as bad as city miles!

On the highway you’re typically cruising at a set speed, which is great for your alternator and battery – it give them time to charge up properly.

You also are around less traffic and the roads tend to be in better shape so you’re not traversing rough surfaces and you’re giving your suspension a brake .

Additionally, highway driving usually doesn’t involve stop-and-go-traffic unless there’s an accident, which means your brakes, engine, and transmission will be in better shape.

And did we mention you’ll up your fuel efficiency, especially if you use cruise control?

Should you be worried about city miles?

Believe it or not, city miles are worse for your car than hitting the highway.

City and suburban driving always involve stop-and-go driving whether it be from traffic, stoplights, or stop signs. You’re also around a lot of other drivers so your chances of accidents go up.

You’ll find that your fuel efficiency is decreased because of the stop-and-go nature of your driving AND you’re making it hard on your brakes, engine, and transmission.

Finally, city streets are more likely to have potholes, construction, and curbs, all of which can be tough for your suspension to handle.

All in all, highway miles are better when you’re considering the TYPE of mileage you’re putting on the car. Next time you’re shopping for an Orlando used car, ask the seller where the majority of the miles were put on! It can give you a better idea of what the car’s been through and what type of maintenance and repairs you may be looking at in the future.

Want to shop a great selection of reliable Orlando used cars? Come see us! Toyota of Orlando is open seven days a week at 3575 Vineland Road, just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall. You can call to schedule your test drive at (407) 298-4500!

Return Home

© 2018 Cox Media Group.