0 New Toyota and Yakima Nationwide Partnership

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Orlando*

Do you have a love for adventure? Well then get excited because Toyota of Orlando has an exciting announcement. As of this month, Toyota has begun a dynamic partnership with car rack company, Yakima! Keep reading to get all of the details on the team-up.

Toyota of Orlando answers your questions

What is Yakima? Yakima is a big-name outdoor company known for their car accessories, mainly their car racks. They have a wide variety of bike racks, boat mounts, cargo boxes, ski racks, cargo management, and more available for purchase.

What’s the reason for the partnership? After SEMA conducted research on the car accessory purchasing habits of Toyota customers they found that 90 percent of driver’s purchase car accessories and that 60 percent of them spend $1,500, minimum, on these additions. The research found the majority of car additions are typically purchased within the first 90 days of vehicle ownership and most consumers would prefer to buy them from a dealership but usually don’t due to a lack of availability. Therefore, Toyota and Yakima partnered up to increase availability and customer convenience.

What does the partnership mean for Toyota customers? Toyota drivers can now purchase car accessories right from our dealership. Plus, in-dealership purchasing allows Toyota of Orlando to provide the best financing options possible. Toyota customers can now have the best outdoor car gear for the best prices available with the best buying convenience on the market.

Our favorite Toyota and Yakima car accessories combinations

Slow down there! We know you’re excited to start picking out your Yakima car accessories, but don’t forget to have your adventure car picked out first! Here are our top three picks on which Toyotas are best-suited to get you through your voyages. Check them out:

The Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is the perfect option for the weekend warrior. This SUV will help you make it through your adventures as well as carry you through your daily commute. Take a look at the versatile features that make this SUV so adventure-ready:

5-liter 4 cylinder engine

Adventure grade complete with upgraded off-road accessories

Dynamic Torque Control for optimal engine power distribution

The Toyota 4Runner

This legendary Orlando SUV is sure to get you to your destination with ease. It’s equipped with impressive off-roading capabilities and is proven to withstand rough, rocky terrains. Check out some of the 4Runner’s best qualities:

Standard hill and downhill start assist controls for steep incline and decline handling

4 wheel drive complemented with active traction control

All-new 4.0-liter V6 engine capable of 270 horsepower

The Toyota Tundra

This American-made roadster is a towing master all on its own. Combine it with a high-quality Yakima car rack and you have yourself an unstoppable adventure machine. Here are some of its highlights:

Available 38-gallon fuel tank for your longer journeys

Automatic limited-slip differentials

I-FORCE 5.7L V8 engine capable of towing over 10,000 lbs.

Get one step closer to an adventure of a lifetime with one of these rock-crawling legends and Yakima car racks! Schedule your test drive at Toyota of Orlando or stop in and see us at 3575 Vineland Road.

