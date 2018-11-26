0 Get the scoop on the all-new 2020 Toyota Corolla!

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Clermont*

The Orlando Toyota Corolla has always been a best-seller – ever since its introduction to the automotive world back in the 1960’s, it’s been a fan favorite because of its reliability, sporty style, efficient technology, and unsurpassable performance. Not to mention, it’s toting a pretty affordable price tag to go along with its impressive offerings. Well, get ready – it’s been completely redesigned for the 2020 model year, and Toyota of Orlando has the scoop on what it’ll be bringing to the lot.

What will the 2020 Toyota Corolla offer in terms of performance?

First, let’s talk about performance. We all know that the Orlando Toyota Corolla is fuel-efficient and fun to drive, and 2020 is just taking things up a notch. You’ll find two engine options – a 1.8L 4-cylinder and 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-cylinder – both of which offer improved horsepower and fuel efficiency. There’s also VVT-I and Toyota D4-S fuel infection, as well as a lower center of gravity and more rigid structure for improved handling. Not to mention, you can choose between a 6-speed Dynamic Shift CVT in both automatic and manual with intelligence!

What about tech and safety? You want the best of the best when it comes to entertainment and keeping yourself and your passengers safe out on the road, and the new 2020 Toyota Corolla offers it. It comes with Safety Connect Services, Star Safety System, a blind spot monitor, Brake Hold, and a backup camera for extra peace of mind. In terms of entertainment and connectivity, you’ll love having features like Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, HD Radio with traffic and weather, and Entune 3.0 at your fingertips via an 8” touchscreen. You’ll also love how easy it is to get where you’re going with features like Scout GPS link and available dynamic navigation. And did we mention the Bluetooth wireless streaming and voice recognition?

Turn heads in this redesigned Orlando Toyota

However, we know you’re REALLY curious to see what the new Orlando Toyota Corolla looks like since it’s up for a redesign. Here are some of the stylistic upgrades and highlights you can look forward to:

A new silhouette that’s leaner and much lower with a sporty rear spoiler and new stabilizer fins

A lowered hood with a new front fascia and Bi-Beam LED headlights with optional smoked lenses

Eye-catching paint colors including a new hue called Celestite Gray Metallic

An interior trimmed in both matte and high-gloss materials for a nice contrast, as well as optional new ambient lighting

New lower sport bucket front seats decked out in SofTex with new seat panel designs, available in Moonstone, Macadamia, and a two-toned Blue and Black scheme

We don’t know how much the starting MSRP will be for the 2020 Toyota Corolla yet, but we do know that it’ll be arriving at Toyota of Orlando sometime next spring! Follow us on social for updates and we will keep you posted as to its exact date of arrival. In the meantime, call for more information! We’re open seven days a week at (407) 298-4500.

Return Home

© 2018 Cox Media Group.