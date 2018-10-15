0 Figure out engine sizes with this quick Orlando Toyota guide

Are you shopping for your next ride? It’s a big decision because a vehicle is a purchase that’s most likely going to be with you for years to come. You’ve got to think about performance, technology, style, safety, and convenience, all while sticking within your budget. Toyota of Orlando is here to help you prepare for a stress-free shopping experience – today we’re talking engine size and how you can easily navigate the world of what’s under the hood.

What do you need to know about engine size?

Before we get you car shopping, you need to be comfortable with the terminology that goes along with engines. Most people don’t worry too much about engine size; they just want an affordable and efficient car that’s going to get them where they need to go. However, people with specific performance needs have to be well-versed in what’s going on under the hood. Here are some terms to make yourself familiar with:

Displacement: This term just means how much internal space the engine has – it’s typically measured in liters. That’s why you’ll see terms like 2.0L, 2.5L, 4.0L, etc. in front of engines.

Horsepower: Horsepower means how much power an engine has to offer – if you get behind the wheel of a new Toyota Tundra, you’ll find that it gets 381 horsepower.

Cylinders: This term refers to how many cylinders an engine has – for example, at Toyota of Orlando we offer 4-cylinder, 6-cylinder (V6), and 8-cylinder (V8) options on our lot.

Shop with confidence thanks to these Orlando Toyota tips

What else do you need to know about engine size to make an educated decision about your purchase? Here are a few more basic tips to keep in the back of your mind when you’re trying to narrow down your choices:

Decide which features you want – some features only come with particular engine sizes, and some engines are only up for grabs in specific models. This will help you trim down your options, too.

If you want a powerful vehicle that can tow, haul, and get off the pavement, you should aim for a bigger engine with more horsepower. That’ll help you get the job done.

If you’re budgeting hard and fuel efficiency is important to you, then try to purchase an Orlando Toyota with a smaller engine and less horsepower. These engines are usually more fuel efficient than their larger counterparts.

Take a test drive – you should always see how an engine handles in person before you buy. That fuel-efficient engine may not offer enough acceleration for you, or you may not think the power is worth the price with a larger engine.

When it comes to budgeting, smaller engines with less horsepower are usually more economical than larger engines.

Now you’re ready to buy a car – what are you waiting for? Head down to Toyota of Orlando! We’re conveniently located just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall and we’re open seven days a week. Our knowledgeable sales specialists are here to help you find the right engine size and get into the driver’s seat today!

