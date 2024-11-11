Local Steals & Deals: Be Prepared with BoostHero & Grab Cold Brew with Commercial Chef!

7 November, 2024
Be Prepared with BoostHero & Grab Cold Brew with Commercial Chef!
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Ready For The Road & Easy Cold Brew Coffee!
BoostHero and Commercial Chef Cold Brew Coffee Makers bring power and refreshment to your travels. BoostHero is a compact, reliable jump-starter and power bank designed to keep your devices—and your car—ready to go wherever adventure takes you, giving you the confidence to explore. The portable Commercial Chef Cold Brew Coffee Maker delivers fresh, smooth cold brew at the press of a button so you can enjoy quality coffee on the move. Together, they make every journey convenient, energizing, and worry-free.
BoostHero
Deal: $89.99
Retail: $129.99
31% Off
We’ve got an incredible deal on the BoostHero! This compact powerhouse is a 3-in-1 vehicle jump starter, flashlight, and power bank—perfect for road trips, emergencies, or daily use. Whether you need to jump-start your car, charge your devices, or light your way, BoostHero has you covered with its reliable and versatile features. Don’t miss out on this must-have travel essential!Shop now
Commercial Chef
Deal: $44.99
Retail: $59.99
25% Off
Enjoy café-quality cold brew wherever you go with this deal on a Commercial Chef Cold Brew Coffee Maker! This portable, rechargeable brewer quickly extracts rich flavors with a simple press, making it easy to craft a fresh, cold brew on the move. Perfect for travel, camping, or at the office, it delivers smooth, full-bodied coffee without the wait. Don't miss out on this convenient way to stay caffeinated anytime, anywhere.Shop now
