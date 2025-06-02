Local Steals & Deals: Cold Therapy & A Colorful Garden with Freeze Sleeve & Cottage Farms Direct

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Soothing Relief & Fresh Blooms

This week’s deals bring you comfort and beauty from the inside out. Soothe sore muscles with Freeze Sleeve’s Copper & Charcoal wrap—designed for cold therapy relief that fits like a glove. Then brighten your outdoor space with the 5-piece Mini Rose Collection from Cottage Farms Direct, offering vibrant blooms in a compact size perfect for patios or gardens. It’s the perfect combo of self-care and spring flair—all at a steal.