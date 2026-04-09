SeaWorld Orlando to update Expedition Odyssey just one year after opening

ORLANDO, Fla. — Changes are coming to SeaWorld Orlando’s newest attraction, only a year after it opened.

“Expedition Odyssey” opened at the theme park in May of 2025, but now the ride is set to be updated.

SeaWorld Orlando describes Expedition Odyssey as a next-generation Arctic-themed flying theater attraction designed to simulate an expedition across the polar region.

In addition to the simulated “flight,” Expedition Odyssey also includes a themed exhibit area with Arctic animals, including walrus and seals.

SeaWorld is now inviting media outlets on Thursday for a preview of an “evolution” of the attraction, and a “final ride” in its current state.

Channel 9 was invited to Thursday’s media event and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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