Local Steals & Deals: Smile Bright with Mint InstantPurple Color Corrector with nHAp

22 August, 2025
Smile Bright with Mint InstantPurple Color Corrector with nHAp
Instant Brightness & Long-Term Enamel Strength
A bright smile can boost your confidence and transform how you feel—but whitening isn’t always easy. Many products use harsh chemicals that cause sensitivity, while professional treatments can be costly and time-consuming. That’s why Mint creates simple, science-backed solutions that are gentle, effective, and designed for everyday use.
Mint
Deal: $34.99
Retail: $49.99
30% Off
The Mint InstantPurple™ Color Corrector with nHAp is a fast, effective way to instantly brighten your smile. Using purple pigments to neutralize yellow tones, it gives your teeth a whiter appearance in seconds—no peroxide or harsh chemicals needed. Infused with nano-hydroxyapatite (nHAp), it not only enhances brightness but also helps strengthen and protect enamel for long-term dental health. Easy to use and gentle on teeth, it's the perfect boost for a confident, radiant smile anytime.
