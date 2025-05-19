Local Steals & Deals: Walk in Comfort & Travel with Ease with AIRfeet and Blisslets

14 May, 2025
Walk in Comfort & Travel with Ease with AIRfeet and Blisslets
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
AIRfeet + Blisslets = total comfort on the move
Step into comfort and feel better on the go with two innovative solutions to keep you moving. Airfeet insoles provide instant relief with every step, using dynamic support to reduce daily pain and fatigue. Pair that with Blisslets, stylish acupressure bracelets that offer natural nausea relief—no pills needed. Together, they make everyday travel, errands, or adventures smoother and more comfortable. Don’t miss our deals on both—comfort from head to toe starts here!
AIRfeet
Deal: $21.99-$23.99
Retail: $33.95-$41.95
35-43% Off
AIRfeet insoles are designed to bring instant relief with every step. Their dynamic support helps reduce foot pain, fatigue, and joint pressure—whether walking, standing, or moving all day. Lightweight and slim, they fit easily into most shoes, delivering comfort you can feel without bulk. Grab this deal and give your feet the support they deserve with this simple, effective upgrade.Shop now
Blisslets
Deal: $17.99
Retail: $29.99
40% Off
Blisslets offer stylish, natural relief from nausea—no pills or side effects. These discreet acupressure bracelets use gentle pressure to help ease motion sickness, morning sickness, and other nausea symptoms. With soft bands and chic designs, they look like accessories while working like wellness tools. Comfortable, effective, and easy to wear whenever you move.Shop now
©2025 Cox Media Group