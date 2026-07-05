Antonelli embraces British Grand Prix vibe as he takes on home heroes Hamilton and Russell

SILVERSTONE, England — Kimi Antonelli is feeling the love from the British Grand Prix crowd even as he aims to stretch his Formula 1 lead at the expense of local favorites Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Up to 180,000 fans are expected at Silverstone on Sunday as the 19-year-old Mercedes driver starts on pole position, looking for a statement win in his quest to become F1's youngest champion.

A sixth Grand Prix win of the season for Antonelli would further shrink Hamilton and Russell's title chances. Asked if he relished playing the villain in Britain, Antonelli responded that it felt almost like home for him, too.

“I think this weekend is probably one of the most special along (with the Italian Grand Prix at) Monza, because the crowd, as Lewis said, is amazing. It’s incredible to see how much support there is for everyone,” Antonelli said Saturday.

“The crowd just gives you such a positive energy and to see people just waiting such a long time just to see you and to even maybe get an autograph or a picture, it’s just incredible. And it’s such a positive energy that just makes the weekend so special as well.”

Antonelli had a double success Saturday, overtaking Hamilton — victor at Silverstone a record nine times — to win a thrilling sprint race before qualifying on pole ahead of the two Ferraris, with Charles Leclerc and Hamilton third.

It was a rough day for Russell, who won last week in Austria but struggled to place fourth in the sprint and in qualifying, leaving him trailing Antonelli by 43 points in the standings. Hamilton is four points further back.

Max Verstappen questioned whether there was any point competing Sunday as the four-time champion struggled with an issue affecting his car's top speed. That's a further setback after he seemed to have finally found form this season with second place in Austria.

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