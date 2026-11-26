INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 184 yards and a touchdown, Kyren Williams ran for another score and the Los Angeles Rams used a relentless ground game to pound out their fifth consecutive victory, 26-13 over the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night.

Corum extended his breakout season with another standout effort on his 26th birthday, carrying the ball a whopping 32 times and scoring a TD in his seventh consecutive game. The Rams (7-4) stayed firmly in the NFC playoff race with 241 total yards rushing and another stout defensive performance, holding the Packers to 244 total yards.

“What you learn is, every single week you’ve got to adjust and adapt,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “The game honors toughness, and I think we’re playing tougher. We’re learning how to establish possession.”

Indeed, Los Angeles controlled the ball for 23:45 in the second half, squeezing the life from the Packers inside a lively SoFi Stadium for this Thanksgiving Eve matchup.

The Rams did it behind Corum, whose 32 carries were the most in the NFL this season and the most by any Rams running back in McVay's 10-year career. Corum had 25 carries for 161 yards in the second half alone while Los Angeles stayed in control.

“We knew coming in that we would have to be a physical team, and I think we were the more physical team tonight,” Corum said.

Jordan Love passed for 198 yards with two interceptions for the Packers (6-5), who have lost two straight for the first time since losing their final five games last season. Green Bay only had the ball for 19:20 — just 6:15 in the second half — in a loss that pushed it farther from playoff contention.

Christian Watson had four catches for 65 yards and an early touchdown, but the star receiver was ruled out just before halftime with a concussion on a hard hit from Rams safety Kam Kinchens, who was ejected.

“Losing the turnover battle, and then on top of that, our inability to stop the run — which is exactly what we knew they were going to do — that was a recipe for disaster, and tonight it was,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

Micah Parsons had a sack in his season debut, but Green Bay's defense couldn't thwart the Rams' methodical ground attack.

McVay has changed his offense's focus with star receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams both injured for the past two games.

NFL MVP Matthew Stafford passed for just 140 yards against the Packers while LA ran the ball 47 times despite losing two starters from in the second half from an offensive line that was already down two previous starters.

Brandon McManus also kicked four field goals against his former team for the Rams, who snapped their five-game skid in their rivalry with the Packers. McVay finally earned his first victory over LaFleur, his offensive coordinator in Los Angeles in his debut season in 2017.

Rams linebacker Nate Landman produced his fourth forced fumble of the season on the Packers' second drive, leading to Los Angeles' second field goal. Williams scored from 7 yards out early in the second quarter, giving the Rams points on their first three drives for the first time all season.

Green Bay responded with a confident 80-yard drive for Watson's short TD catch, but Watson was injured on Kinchens' hit shortly before halftime.

After the Rams made a 14-play drive out of halftime ending with Corum's 1-yard TD plunge, they were rolling downfield again until Ty'Ron Hopper picked off Stafford's underthrown pass — but two plays later, Jaylen McCollough intercepted Love's inaccurate throw to the goal line.

Rosey recognized by Rams

The Rams debuted their Fearsome White uniforms created in tribute to the 1960s teams led by the Fearsome Foursome defensive line. Rosey Grier, the 94-year-old member of that famed group, wore the jersey to the game and got a huge ovation when he was honored during a timeout.

Injuries

Packers: RB Josh Jacobs missed his second straight game with a finger injury. ... RG Kevin Zeitler got his first start, but left in the second quarter with an ankle injury. ... Edge rusher Barryn Sorrell injured his thumb in the third quarter.

Rams: TE Davis Allen injured his ankle in the second quarter and didn't return. ... TE Tyler Higbee then left in the second half with a chest injury. ... RT Warren McClendon Jr. limped off in the fourth quarter, and on the next play, LG Bill Murray left with an injury. McClendon eventually returned.

Up next

Packers: At New Orleans on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Rams: Host Kansas City on Thursday, Dec. 3.

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