Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper arrested on domestic violence charges

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was jailed Friday on domestic violence charges.

Cooper, 28, was held on suspicion of two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief, according to Douglas County jail records. He was arrested by Parker Police at 11:16 p.m. Thursday and booked into jail at 2:38 a.m. Friday.

Cooper had his first appearance Friday in the 23rd Judicial District Court and is due back in that court Monday for a disposition hearing.

The Broncos said in a statement to The Associated Press that they “are aware of the matter and are gathering more information.”

The AP left a message with Cooper's agent seeking comment.

A seventh-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2021, Cooper is entering his sixth season with the Broncos. He has started every game since 2023 and has 31 1/2 career sacks, including eight last season when he also registered a sack in the playoffs.

He had a career-best 10 1/2 sacks in 2024 and late that season signed a four-year, $54 million contract extension.

The Broncos began the football field portion of their offseason program earlier this week and Cooper participated in the Thursday practice that was open to media members.

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