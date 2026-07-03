Caitlin Clark condemns 'harassment' as WNBA players face a surge of online threats

NEW YORK — Caitlin Clark has seen enough of the social media hatred that she, her Fever teammates, coaches and opposing WNBA players get.

“I’ve said up here and said before, the harassment, the hate, none of that is OK,” Clark said at practice Friday “That goes for the opposing team we play, that goes for my teammates, that goes for my coaches. There should never be question of character. None of that is OK, and I don’t want anybody to ever experience that.”

The WNBA has gotten a lot more attention the past few seasons with the addition of Clark and Angel Reese among others to the league. A multi-billion dollar media rights deal, million dollar salaries and higher attendance have been the positives. An increase of social media vitriol toward players and teams has been the negative.

Social media hatred is nothing new and isn't just directed toward the WNBA and its players. It's been going on for more than a decade toward the league and its players. However, it has gotten worse lately with players and coaches receiving threats for things that happen on the court.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas said Tuesday that she received death threats and had been called racial slurs in the aftermath of her one-game suspension after she made contact with her fist to Clark's throat in last week's matchup against Indiana.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement on Tuesday condemning “any and all forms of hate.”

The WNBA has been trying to do what it can to make the players feel more protected and combat its social media problem.

The league has made a major push with security over the past few seasons. Teams travel with more security on the road and there are enhanced protocols at arenas, hotels and when traveling. Franchises now take charter flights, which makes it easier on the teams.

The WNBA also has implemented initiatives that combat online hate and threats to players. Some of that includes artificial intelligence software to identify and respond more quickly to threats, harassment and hate directed at players and teams across social media platforms.

Unfortunately, nothing is foolproof in stopping online hate spewed by anonymous people who hide behind their keyboards.

“I think for the league as a whole, there’s been so much more toxicity, racism, homophobia — straight-up hateful nonsense, and it is absolutely unacceptable,” Fever coach Stephanie White said during a two-minute opening statement at practice Wednesday. “Most of it is coming from the online community. In my heart of hearts, I believe most of it is not coming from WNBA fans or Indiana Fever fans."

White coached Thomas in Connecticut two years ago and saw the social media vitriol there, as well.

“AT is exactly right: We get to play a basketball game,” White said. “Yes, that’s going to come with criticism and yes, that’s going to come with fans and the love-hate relationship they have with players and teams. But it’s not hard to not be a jerk. And if you’re one of the people who’s online doing this, do not call yourself a WNBA fan.”

Clark said she’s been hurt by all of the narratives created online and in the media about her and her Fever teammates.

“It can be really frustrating to me at times and it’s difficult,” Clark said. “A lot of people sometimes think I’m a robot. I’m not a robot. I have emotions, I have feelings. And it can be really difficult to go through a lot of that. I’m 24 years old, trying to navigate a lot ... there are times that it is hard, and there are times that, you know, it probably affects me a little bit more than I do put on."

To try and help the players deal with the hate they receive, the league also has expanded access to confidential mental health resources and support.

The union sent a letter to its players last week that was obtained by The Associated Press that included points on social media vitriol.

“We know spirited debate and passionate fandom are part of sports. Threats, harassment, and especially death threats directed at any player or members of her family are not. It is completely unacceptable and must be unequivocally, publicly and immediately condemned,” the letter said. “If you experience any threatening or concerning communications, please remember that both your team and the WNBPA have security resources available to support you. Your safety and the safety of your loved ones remain our highest priority.”

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