Get a $2.50 Big Mac at McDonald’s in Central Florida this July 4

ORLANDO, Fla. — McDonald’s customers in Central Florida will be able to get a discounted Big Mac on July 4 as part of a summer promotion.

McDonald’s said participating Central Florida restaurants will offer $2.50 Big Mac sandwiches on Saturday, July 4, through the McDonald’s app.

The offer starts at lunch and runs all day, according to McDonald’s. It is valid one time and applies to the sandwich only.

McDonald’s is also bringing back its fried apple pie for a limited time while supplies last.

The chain said customers can also get $5 breakfast Extra Value Meals every Monday in July from July 6 through July 27.

The breakfast deal includes a choice of an Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with Egg, hash browns and a small hot or iced McCafé Premium Roast Coffee.

The offers are available only at participating restaurants in Central Florida through the McDonald’s app.

Customers must download the app, register an account and opt into rewards to access the deals.

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