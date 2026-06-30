Polk State College honors outgoing interim president Dr. Anne Kerr

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk State College honored Dr. Anne Kerr during her final Board of Trustees meeting as interim president.

The Polk State College District Board of Trustees recognized Kerr on Monday for her leadership and service during the college’s presidential transition.

Kerr was appointed interim president in February 2026.

College leaders said Kerr helped maintain momentum in academic programs, community partnerships and student support initiatives while preparing for the arrival of Polk State’s sixth president, Anastasios “Stasi” Kamoutsas.

“Dr. Kerr’s experience, wisdom and unwavering commitment have been invaluable to Polk State College during this transition,” Board Chair Ann Barnhart said. “She has provided exceptional stability and laid a strong foundation with forward-looking initiatives.”

Polk State said Kerr’s accomplishments included the establishment of the Presidential Ambassador Program, which prepares students to represent the college at presidential events, Board functions, donor engagements and community events.

She was also involved in the development of the Eagle Faculty Excellence Award, which recognizes faculty members for teaching, student-centered leadership and contributions to the college and community.

Kerr also supported the college’s plans tied to America’s 250th birthday, including a Semiquincentennial Cookout and an art exhibition scheduled for the Winter Haven Fine Arts Gallery from September through October.

Kerr previously served as president of Florida Southern College for 20 years and was later named president emerita.

“The success and dedication of our students, faculty and staff have been the highlight of my time here,” Kerr said. “Polk State College is a vital institution in Central Florida, serving as an engine of opportunity, economic growth and upward mobility for thousands of our neighbors.”

Kamoutsas is set to become Polk State’s sixth president.

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