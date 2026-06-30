Screen habits may be killing your sex life, expert warns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Your phone may be doing more than keeping you up at night.

A sex expert says common screen habits may be affecting desire, confidence and intimacy.

Lisa Finn, a sex expert at Babeland, said constant notifications and screen time can keep the brain in a stimulated or stressed state, making it harder to relax and connect with a partner.

“Our phones are constantly competing for our attention,” Finn said. “Seemingly endless notifications and screen time can keep the brain in a more stimulated and even stressed state, making it harder to relax into intimacy and connection.”

Finn said even having a phone nearby can affect closeness and conversation because part of the brain may remain alert for the urge to check it.

She recommends making the bedroom a “no phone zone,” or at least putting the phone on do not disturb and placing it face down for 30 minutes before bed.

Another issue, Finn said, is when one partner feels ignored because the other is glued to a screen.

“Even if your partner isn’t doing anything harmful to the relationship while they’re on their phone, it can cause serious jealousy issues,” Finn said.

Finn also said social media comparisons can affect confidence, body image and self-esteem, which can spill over into intimacy.

“Confidence and libido are deeply connected, and they tend to influence each other in a cycle,” Finn said.

Finn said people do not need to ditch their phones completely, but being more intentional with screen time can help create more space for connection.

“Desire is more connected to our daily habits than most people realize,” Finn said.

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