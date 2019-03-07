0 Camping World Kickoff: Florida-Miami Matchup in Orlando Set for Aug. 24

ORLANDO - — Florida Citrus Sports, in conjunction with the University of Florida, the University of Miami, ESPN and the College Football 150th Anniversary organization, announced Thursday that the 2019 Camping World Kickoff will be played on Saturday, Aug. 24. Kickoff between the Gators and Hurricanes is set for 7 p.m. at Camping World Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

"We look forward to having the eyes of the sports world on Orlando as Florida and Miami ring in the college football season at the Camping World Kickoff," Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said. "This highly-anticipated event will provide an incredible opportunity to showcase the Central Florida region and these two iconic programs in front of an eager college football fan base, and we look forward to hosting both the Gators and Hurricanes at Camping World Stadium this August."

The matchup will be the 56th all-time meeting between the in-state rivals (Miami leads the all-time series 29-26) and the first since 2013. The game was originally scheduled for Aug. 31, but ESPN approached both schools and Florida Citrus Sports about moving the matchup up by a week. The move was approved by the NCAA Thursday.

Both universities have had conversations with primary air carriers asking that they provide relief for fans who need to make changes to existing travel plans. In addition, Florida Citrus Sports is in contact with the Orlando tourism and lodging community and will enlist their support to accommodate travel revisions prompted by the change.

Due to high demand, a public sale is not expected for this game. As Florida and Miami finish selling their respective ticket allotments to season ticket holders, the only way to guarantee access is through membership with Florida Citrus Sports. Select non-membership bundles including the Camping World Kickoff will be made available, however, quantities will be extremely limited.

Florida Citrus Sports