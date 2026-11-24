Four straight wins in the Champions League. Nine victories in a row in all competitions.

Real Madrid is regaining its aura under Jose Mourinho and that's a big worry for the rest of European soccer.

Next up in Madrid's bid to become European champion for a record-extending 16th time is a home match against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday, when Kylian Mbappé will look to maintain his streak of scoring in every Champions League game so far this season.

Madrid is tied on 12 points with first-placed Paris Saint-Germain at the summit of the 36-team standings halfway through the league stage.

PSG doesn't play until Wednesday, against Roma.

The other standout matches on Tuesday see Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund in a meeting of the leaders of the English and German leagues and Napoli visiting Manchester City, marking the latest Etihad Stadium homecoming for City great Kevin De Bruyne.

Fourth-placed Como, the Italian upstart mixing it with a bunch of European heavyweights in the top eight of the standings, is at home to AEK Athens.

At the other end of the table, Slovan Bratislava — the only team on 0 points — looks to avoid a fifth straight loss and a 15th in a row in total in the Champions League's main phase when it hosts Real Betis.

Wins for Bodø/Glimt and Galatasaray

Bodø/Glimt and Galatasaray both left it late to earn scrappy 1-0 wins over LASK and Aston Villa, respectively, in the early kickoffs.

A humble club from a fishing town of around 55,000 people in northern Norway, Bodø/Glimt is making another run for the knockout stage — a year after providing one of the storylines of last season's competition by advancing to the last 16, beating Man City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan along the way.

The team now has two wins from five matches and is on seven points.

Andreas Helmersen's back-post header deflected in off LASK substitute Melayro Bogarde in the second minute of stoppage time, with the referee needing goal-line technology to confirm the ball had crept over the line.

Villa didn't enjoy its return to Istanbul.

The English club didn't even have a shot on target in its defeat at Galatasaray, with Deniz Gül scoring the only goal with a close-range header that deflected in off the heel of Villa defender Tyrone Mings.

Villa was back in the Turkish capital for the first time since winning the Europa League there in May, beating Freiburg 3-0 in the final.

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