Week 11 Florida High School Football Scores: Edgewater claims the Barrel for eighth straight year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Edgewater High School defeated Boone High School 28-7 in the Game of the Week, securing the Barrel for the eighth consecutive year.

This highly anticipated matchup marked the first time in 74 years that both teams were 9-0 for the game.

Elsewhere, Lake Mary High School handed Bishop Moore High School its first loss of the season with a 42-22 victory.

