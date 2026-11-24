LANDOVER, Md. — Jayden Daniels and the Commanders had scored on five consecutive drives, all of them covering 50 yards or more. But their last possession was the most daunting.

After the Cincinnati Bengals took a one-point lead on a 56-yard field goal by Evan McPherson, Washington took over at its 28-yard line with 39 seconds left and no timeouts. The Commanders' defense had kept them in the game, but now it was up to Daniels.

The third-year quarterback made two pinpoint throws to rookie Antonio Williams, moving the Commanders 64 yards in 34 seconds to set up Drew Stevens' 26-yard field goal as time expired, and Washington stunned Joe Burrow and the Bengals 22-20 on Monday night.

“Win the game, do whatever it takes to win the game,” Daniels said. “I personally live for those moments. High-pressure situations. Being able to have the chance, back against the wall, 40-something seconds. ... It just means a lot.”

Daniels hit Williams over the middle for 22 yards, spiked the ball, then found him again for a 42-yard catch-and-run to the Cincinnati 8. The QB spiked it with 5 seconds left and Stevens converted his fifth field goal of the night, all in the second half.

Daniels finished with 283 yards passing and led the team with 55 yards rushing, and Williams had nine catches for 122 yards as Washington (4-5-1) remained in the NFC East race, two games behind the division-leading New York Giants.

The Commanders became the first NFL team in at least 30 years to end a game with six consecutive scoring drives that each covered more than 50 yards, according to OptaSTATS. Only one of them concluded with a touchdown.

“This was a full team win,” coach Dan Quinn said.

Burrow threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns for AFC North-leading Cincinnati (7-3), but the Commanders largely held in check a Bengals team that had won five straight, scoring 31 points or more each time. Washington's defense forced Burrow to settle for checkdowns all night and mostly prevented big plays from the dangerous receiving duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“They did their normal — we just didn’t pick it up and execute it the right way,” Chase said.

Chase and Higgins combined for just seven catches for 74 yards.

“This is an easy team to play zone and play it safe,” Quinn said. “If you do that, they're likely to rip you. It's hard to challenge, but in my opinion, that was what was best for us.”

Quinn made another questionable late-game decision when he sent Stevens out on fourth-and-1 to kick a 41-yard field goal with 2:26 left for a 19-17 lead. That left plenty of time for Burrow, who found Mike Gesicki for a 32-yard completion to move the Bengals into field goal range.

The Commanders' defense came through again with a sack to push the Bengals back, and McPherson made the long kick with 46 seconds left. As it turned out, that was too much time.

Chase said the toughest part about Cincinnati's winning streak ending was “losing when you know you're better.”

The game got off to a slow start in unexpected rainy conditions, but opened up in the second half as the teams traded scores throughout the third quarter. Burrow's 4-yard touchdown pass to Colbie Young put the Bengals ahead 17-10, and the Commanders rallied with three field goals by Stevens.

“At some point defenses are going to make plays too,” Gesicki said. “I think everybody was so accustomed to the Bengals scoring 30-plus and blah blah blah, everybody wants to talk about it. Listen, it’s the National Football League. They are going to make plays and stuff’s going to happen.”

There was an unexpected stoppage early in the third when the stadium lights went out with the Commanders in the red zone. After a delay that lasted about four minutes, Stevens converted from 36 yards to tie the game at 10-all.

The Bengals had already missed some key opportunities by then.

“I just thought we didn’t start very well,” coach Zac Taylor said. “They found some momentum early in the game and they came after us and we didn’t really do a great job providing the answers until the third, fourth drive.”

Washington held Cincinnati to three points on its first four possessions before Higgins' 31-yard touchdown catch that made it 10-0. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, activated off injured reserve earlier Monday, scored on a 1-yard run for the Commanders with 12 seconds left before halftime.

Injuries

Bengals: Safety Bryan Cook suffered a right ankle injury but returned to the game.

Up next

Bengals: Host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Commanders: Visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

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