ORLANDO, Fla. — A small transmitter worn around a wrist or ankle can help rescuers find a missing child or vulnerable adult. But access to that technology can depend on where a family lives and how local agencies fund their programs.

Project Lifesaver uses radio-frequency technology to help locate people who may wander because of autism, Alzheimer’s disease or other cognitive conditions.

For Jackeline Fagoth, whose 6-year-old son, Aiden, is autistic and nonverbal, the program offers reassurance after a frightening experience.

A mother’s constant worry

One morning at 2 a.m., Aiden managed to get out of the house. A neighbor spotted him and brought him home safely.

Fagoth worries about what could happen if he wanders again, particularly because he is drawn to water.

She enrolled Aiden in Project Lifesaver through the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. He now wears a small transmitter around his ankle.

“It’s from Project Lifesaver from Osceola Sheriff’s Department,” Fagoth said. “It’s free for people who have autism, Alzheimer’s, or any incapabilities like that.”

How the technology works

Participants wear a transmitter that emits an individualized radio signal. If someone goes missing, a caregiver alerts the participating law enforcement agency, and trained search teams use specialized receivers to track the signal.

The technology uses radio frequencies rather than GPS.

Channel 9 previously reported on successful searches using Osceola County’s program, including two people with dementia who were located within 30 minutes, according to the sheriff’s office.

During an earlier demonstration, Jocelyn Hawkins described the reassurance the program can offer families.

“Even if their child doesn’t get away from them the whole time they are on the program, that’s fine, as long as they have that peace of mind that if they do get away we are going to be able to find them,” Hawkins said.

Four local agencies participate

Channel 9 first reported on Project Lifesaver in 2010, when two Central Florida agencies had signed up.

Sixteen years later, 9 Investigates identified four participating local agencies:

Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

9 Investigates contacted Project Lifesaver about participation in the region but did not receive a response.

Some law enforcement agencies cited expenses associated with tracking equipment, transmitters, replacement batteries and training.

Funding affects families’ access

Some law enforcement agencies told 9 Investigates that operating costs can be a barrier to offering the program.

Those expenses include tracking equipment, wearable transmitters, replacement batteries and training.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 9 it has 27 clients enrolled. The agency received a grant to purchase tracking equipment but does not provide families with the wearable devices or replacement batteries.

Depending on the agency and its funding, a transmitter can cost families about $300, with possible ongoing fees.

In Osceola County, grant funding allows families such as Aiden’s to participate for free.

Where families can learn more

Families can find program and eligibility information through the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office also announced its participation, with funding from the Community Partnership for Children. Families can request information by emailing projectlifesaver@volusiasheriff.gov.

Families should ask their local agency about eligibility, coverage, equipment costs and ongoing maintenance requirements.

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