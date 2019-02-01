0 Magic's Vucevic named NBA All-Star

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vučević has been named to the 2019 NBA All-Star team, the National Basketball Association announced tonight. The 68th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 in Charlotte, NC and will be televised by TNT (8 p.m. ET). Vučević and the rest of the All-Star reserves were selected by NBA head coaches.

It marks the first time that Vučević has been selected as an NBA All-Star during his career. He becomes the eighth player to be named an NBA All-Star while wearing a Magic uniform (O’Neal, Hardaway, McGrady, Hill, Howard, Lewis, Nelson) and the first since Dwight Howard in 2012.

Vučević (7’0”, 260, 10/24/90) has played and started in 50 games this season, averaging a team-high 20.7 ppg., a team-high 12.0 rpg., 3.8 apg. and 1.16 blkpg. in 31.3 minpg., while shooting a team-best .520 (434-834) from the floor and .377 (58-154) from three-point range. He has led (or tied) the Magic in scoring a team-best 23 times, in rebounding a team-best 40 times and in assists 12 times.

Vučević ranks fifth in the NBA in double-doubles, tenth in rebounding, 23rd in FG percentage, 25th in scoring and tied for 28th in blocked shots. He has scored in double figures a team-high 48 times, 20+ points a team-high 29 times and 30+ points five times, including a season-high 36 points on Nov. 17 vs. L.A. Lakers. Vučević has had 10+ rebounds a team-high 35 times, 15+ rebounds 12 times and 20+ rebounds once, including a season-high 24 on Jan. 6 @ L.A. Clippers. He has recorded a team-high 34 double-doubles. Vučević was also named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 18, 2018.

Originally selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Vučević was acquired by Orlando as part of a four-team, 12-player trade on Aug. 10, 2012. He has appeared in 506 career NBA regular season games (445 starts) with Philadelphia and Orlando, averaging 15.4 ppg., 10.0 rpg. and 2.4 apg. in 30.0 minpg., while shooting .501 (3,425-6,833) from the field. With the Magic, Vučević has played in 455 regular season games (430 starts), averaging 16.5 ppg., 10.6 rpg. and 2.6 apg. in 31.5 minpg., while shooting .504 (3,294-6,542) from the field. He ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders in rebounds (2nd), field goals made (3rd), blocked shots (4th), minutes played (5th), field goals attempted (5th), points scored (6th), games played (7th), assists (9th) and steals (10th). Vučević also holds the franchise record for most rebounds in a single game, pulling down 29 boards on Dec. 31, 2012 vs. Miami.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Draft will be televised by TNT on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET. The two NBA All-Star Game team captains, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, will draft the rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their selections regardless of conference affiliation. The captains were determined by who received the most fan votes in their respective conference.

