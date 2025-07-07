Magic star Banchero reportedly signs rookie max extension

ORLANDO — Orlando Magic superstar Paolo Banchero has reportedly signed a five-year rookie max extension that could be worth up to $287 million.

The initial extension is worth $239 million, but his agent Mike Miller told ESPN the extension includes triggers that could boost that salary if he makes the All-NBA team, All-Defensive Team or wins MVP or Defensive Player of the Year next season.

Breaking: Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has agreed to a five-year maximum rookie contract extension that could reach $287 million, Mike Miller of LIFT Sports Management tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option; the first for a rookie max since 2021 (Luka Doncic, Trae Young). pic.twitter.com/bwnCrJbnmu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2025

ESPN is reporting that this rookie extension includes a player option as well. That would be the first of its kind since Luka Doncic and Trae Young in 2021.

This move locks down their core of Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs through the 2030 season.

Banchero was drafted by Orlando with the first overall pick in 2022 and he already has an NBA All-Star appearance under his belt.

Banchero had a career year this season, 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

©2025 Cox Media Group