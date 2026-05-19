NHL denies Golden Knights' appeal to get draft-pick punishment reduced, AP sources say

NEW YORK — The Vegas Golden Knights' appeal to have their punishment reduced for breaking media access rules was denied by the NHL and they will lose a second-round pick in the draft this year, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league had not announced the result of the team’s appeal.

The league on Friday docked Vegas the second-rounder and fined coach John Tortorella $100,000 for what it called flagrant violations of media regulations. Tortorella refused to speak to reporters and the team did not open its locker room following its second-round-series-clinching Game 6 victory at Anaheim on Thursday night.

Announcing the sanctions, the NHL said the Golden Knights had been warned previously about not following media and other policies. They were offered the chance to appeal in person to Commissioner Gary Bettman this week, and that ultimately was unsuccessful in getting the pick back or the fine reduced or rescinded.

The loss of a second-round pick is the strictest punishment for breaking media access rules in league history. Vegas opens the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night at the Colorado Avalanche.

Asked Saturday about the punishment, Tortorella told reporters in Las Vegas, “We put out a statement as an organization, and so we’ll go back that. We have no more comment on that.” That statement said only that the team was aware of the announcement and would have no further comment.

Tortorella took over as coach on an interim basis when Bruce Cassidy was fired on March 29. The Golden Knights went 7-0-1 in their final eight regular-season games, then beat the Utah Mammoth and the Ducks to make it to the West final for a fourth time in their nine-year existence.

Now 67, Tortorella coached the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Stanley Cup in 2004. He has been fined $262,000 for various transgressions over his time in the NHL.

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This story has been corrected to show that it was Game 6, not Game 5, when Tortorella refused to speak to reporters and the team did not open its locker room.

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