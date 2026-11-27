LUBBOCK, Texas — Thomas Castellanos was 20 of 25 for a career-high 374 yards, with two of his three touchdown passes coming in a four-play span late in the first half, and No. 9 Texas Tech beat TCU 48-27 on Thursday night to wrap up a spot in the Big 12 title game.

The Red Raiders (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) secured a return trip to the championship came, which they won last year, and will face No. 2 Utah on Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. They overcame an early 10-0 deficit, scoring 41 consecutive points.

TCU (5-7, 3-6) was led by defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, who became interim coach Sunday after Sonny Dykes was fired. The Horned Frogs failed to become bowl eligible for the second time in the past four seasons after reaching the 2022-23 CFP title game during Dykes’ first season in Fort Worth.

The Red Raiders have a five-game winning streak since falling at Cincinnati on Oct. 24, and dual-threat quarterback Castellanos replaced Will Hammond as the starter. Castellanos was replaced by Hammond early in the fourth quarter Thursday night.

Tech scored three touchdowns a 1:15-span in the closing minutes of the half. Castellanos passed 19 yards Kenny Johnson for a score with 2:08 left giving Tech its first lead, 13-10. After TCU’s Jeremy Payne fumbled at the TCU 21, Castellanos delivered a TD pass to J’Koby Williams on the next play. TCU went three-and-out on the subsequent possession, and Malcolm Simmons returned the punt 79 yards for a touchdown with 53 seconds left.

In Tech’s second half, Simmons caught a 32-yard touchdown pass, Terrance Carter Jr. scored on a 3-yard run and Cameron Dickey had a 16-yard TD run.

TCU quarterback Adam Schobel, making his second collegiate start, was 24 of 37 for 218 yards with three touchdown passes — to Ed Small for 3 and 4 yards and 11 yards to Jacobe Hayes. Kyle Lemmerman kicked field goals of 33 and 32 yards for the Horned Frogs.

Stone Harrington kicked field goals of 54 and 39 yards for Tech’s first six points.

The takeaway

TCU: Credit the Frogs for not coming out like a prohibitive underdog playing under an interim coach. They outgained Tech 153 yards to 18 in the first period, holding the Red Raiders without a first down.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have won a school-record 15 consecutive games at home, the second-longest active streak in college football to Ohio’s 18.

Up next

TCU: The Frogs and their next coach are scheduled to begin the 2027 season at home on Sept. 4 against Alcorn State.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders will look to become the first team to win consecutive Big 12 title games since Oklahoma ran off four straight 2017-20.

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