New trial court administrator announced for the Ninth Judicial Circuit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kelly Steele has been unanimously chosen as the new trial court administrator for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, ending a two-month nationwide search.

The selection follows Matt Benefiel’s retirement; he served as trial court administrator since 1996. Steele, who joined the Ninth Circuit in 2013, has held roles like drug court manager and director of case management, highlighting her extensive system experience.

“The judges of the Ninth Circuit are excited to elect Kelly to this vital role,” said 9th Circuit Chief Judge Lisa Munyon. “With her successful track record, we are confident Kelly will continue the circuit’s legacy of excellence and innovation.”

Kelly Steele’s tenure at the Ninth Judicial Circuit includes leading the implementation of a case management program across 22 civil divisions and facilitating strategic planning. She also helped secure certification for Orange County’s Adult Drug Court.

Steele holds a BA in Business and Economics from Agnes Scott College and two MSc degrees in Public Policy and International Affairs from Georgia Tech. She is a fellow of the National Center for State Courts’ Institute for Court Management. As the new trial court administrator, Steele will oversee 240 staff members and support 75 judges and 75 judicial assistants.

Her role will include coordinating with justice partners, funding agencies, and the community to advocate for the court’s needs and resources.

Steele will assume her new position starting November 1, signifying a significant development for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, which ranks as the third-largest circuit court in Florida.

