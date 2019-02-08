  • Orlando Apollos season kicks off this weekend; WRDQ TV 27 to broadcast 4 games for 2019

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fl. - The Super Bowl might have been last weekend, but fans will get a chance to see even more football this weekend with the kickoff of a new league that has a team rooted in The City Beautiful. 

    WRDQ TV 27 will broadcast all non-nationally televised games for Orlando's newest professional sports team.

    It was announced Friday that the network will show four Orlando Apollos games for the Alliance of American Football's inaugural season. 

    You can see the following games below on WRDQ TV 27:

    • March 2: Orlando Apollos vs Salt Lake Stallions at 4 p.m.
    • March 9: Orlando Apollos vs Birmingham Iron at 2 p.m. 
    • March 23: Orlando Apollos vs Atlanta Legends at 3 p.m.
    • March 30: Orlando Apollos vs Memphis Express at 2 p.m. 

    All Apollos games for the 2019 season will be televised, beginning with their season opener February 9 against the Atlanta Legends at 8 p.m. on CBS. You can find the Apollos entire 2019 schedule by clicking here

    All home game will be played at Spectrum Stadium.

    9 things to know about the Alliance of American Football and Orlando Apollos

    Football fans will also get a chance to get a deeper look at the team with Apollos head coach Steve Spurrier every Wednesday night at 11 p.m. throughout the season on TV 27. The program, "APOLLOS FOOTBALL with Steve Spurrier,"is a 30 minute show that will also include player features and behind-the-scenes access and detailed anaylsis following every game.

