Shohei Ohtani hits a leadoff homer in return to Dodgers lineup after dealing with knee issue

CHICAGO — Looks like Shohei Ohtani is feeling much better.

Ohtani hit a leadoff homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in his return to the starting lineup after being sidelined by inflammation in his left knee.

The two-way star connected on a 1-0 fastball from White Sox right-hander Sean Burke for his 14th homer. The 409-foot drive to right in the first inning had an exit velocity of 109.6 mph.

It was Ohtani's fifth leadoff homer of the season and No. 29 for his career.

The Japanese slugger batted again in the second and reached on a two-out walk.

The 31-year-old Ohtani was back at designated hitter after he rested during Friday's 8-2 loss in the series opener at Chicago. The knee inflammation popped up Thursday night at Pittsburgh, prompting Ohtani to leave an 8-6 win over the Pirates in the seventh.

“We took him out of the game the other night just for precautionary,” manager Dave Roberts said before Saturday's game against the White Sox. “Yesterday, treated it up, today he feels great. All the confidence that he can go out there and hit, feel good, not regress at all.”

Ohtani remains on track to pitch Wednesday against Tampa Bay. The 6-foot-4 right-hander tested how his knee feels with his throwing motion by playing catch in the outfield before Saturday's matchup with the White Sox.

Ohtani, who had surgery on his left knee in September 2019, began the day with a .305 batting average and 40 RBIs in 67 games for the NL West leaders. On the mound, the reigning NL MVP is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA in 11 starts.

Roberts also said Justin Wrobleski is expected to make his next scheduled start on Tuesday against the Rays. The left-hander left in the fifth inning on Thursday night because of a left hamstring contusion.

“Yesterday I talked to him and he is a little sore, which is understandable, but he’ll be ready to go on Tuesday,” Roberts said.

Roberts, 54, is going to miss Sunday's series finale against the White Sox. Bench coach Danny Lehmann is going to run the team while Roberts attends his daughter's college graduation.

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