  • Six former UCF football players heading to the NFL as undrafted free agents

    By: Sarah Wilson , Joe Kepner

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Six former UCF football players are charging into the NFL as undrafted free agents.

    The former Knights signed contracts to play with teams across the country, from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Related Headlines

    Keep reading to find out where you’ll find a familiar name on the roster next season:

    Rashard Causey, defensive back – Atlanta Falcons

    Michael Colubiale, tight end – Jacksonville Jaguars

    Mac Loudermilk, punter – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

    Wyatt Miller, offensive line – New York Jets

    Dredrick Snelson, wide receiver – Jacksonville Jaguars 

    Matt Wright, kicker – Pittsburgh Steelers

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories