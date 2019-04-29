Six former UCF football players heading to the NFL as undrafted free agents

ORLANDO, Fla. - Six former UCF football players are charging into the NFL as undrafted free agents.
The former Knights signed contracts to play with teams across the country, from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Keep reading to find out where you’ll find a familiar name on the roster next season:
Rashard Causey, defensive back – Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta what’s good!!— Rashard Causey Jr (@BiggPlay21) April 27, 2019
#RiseUp, @BiggPlay21 ✊— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 28, 2019
Rashard Causey has signed with the @AtlantaFalcons ‼️#BuiltByUCF pic.twitter.com/fMm2taEHcu
Michael Colubiale, tight end – Jacksonville Jaguars
Thanks to the @Jaguars for the opportunity! Excited to get to work #DUUUVAL— Michael Colubiale (@michael_colub) April 28, 2019
Mac Loudermilk, punter – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Blessed with the opportunity to compete at the Bucs rookie mini camp! pic.twitter.com/GS2fbiLqls— Mac Loudermilk (@macmilk15) April 27, 2019
Wyatt Miller, offensive line – New York Jets
J-E-T-S JETS! JETS! JETS! So thankful for this opportunity @nyjets Let’s get to work. #TakeFlight— Wyatt Miller (@wyatt_miller44) April 27, 2019
#TakeFlight, Wyatt ‼️🛫@wyatt_miller44 has signed with the @nyjets 🙌#BuiltByUCF pic.twitter.com/USe7PrLWT7— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 28, 2019
Dredrick Snelson, wide receiver – Jacksonville Jaguars
DUUUVAL! Ima Jacksonville Jaguar. Let’s get to work @Jaguars— Dredrick Snelson Jr. (@D_Snelson5) April 27, 2019
🗣️ #DUUUVAL @D_Snelson5 has signed with the @Jaguars 🙌#BuiltByUCF pic.twitter.com/lgA7gmRVfW— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 28, 2019
Matt Wright, kicker – Pittsburgh Steelers
Let’s get to work! Excited for the opportunity @steelers https://t.co/AdU7B2MpvI— Matt Wright (@Mattyice717) April 27, 2019
