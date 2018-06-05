0 Stetson's Gilbert selected in first round of MLB Draft

DeLand, Fla. - "With the 14th selection in the 2018 MLB Draft, the Seattle Mariners select Logan Gilbert ..."



Whatever else MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred had to say was drowned out by an eruption of cheers in the team room at Melching Field as the Stetson Hatters celebrated the selection of one of their own in the first round of the MLB Draft.



Gilbert, a junior pitcher from Apopka and the two-time ASUN Pitcher of the Year, is now the highest drafted player ever from the Stetson program, besting by 12 spots the selection of Brian Snyder with the 26th pick of the 2003 Draft by the Oakland Athletics.



Surrounded by his parents and teammates, the normally quiet Gilbert was speechless as he made his way around the room, passing out hugs and accepting congratulations.



The selection of Gilbert, and the expected selection of several more Hatters before the MLB Draft ends on Wednesday, continues what has been an amazing season for the Stetson program.



Gilbert, a first team All-American this year, is the 75thplayer in Stetson baseball history to hear his name called on draft day going back to 1970 when former Hatters coach Pete Dunn was selected in the 36th round by Kansas City.



The Hatters (48-11) own the longest active win streak in the nation at 18 games, just won their first NCAA Regional Tournament in dominating fashion on their home field and will travel to face North Carolina this weekend in a best-of-three series for a spot in the College World Series.



The Hatters will get back to business on Tuesday as they begin preparations for the trip to North Carolina. Stetson will practice at 11 a.m. Practice time for Wednesday has not yet been determined and will depend on the teams' travel plans for the weekend series.



Game days and times, as well as ticket information and television scheduling, will be announced by the NCAA in conjunction with ESPN and the University of North Carolina after play has concluded in all 16 Regionals later tonight.

