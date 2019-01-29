0 Georgia football legends Champ Bailey, Hines Ward have Atlanta houses for sale during Super Bowl

Looking for some new digs inside the perimeter? You might consider Champ Bailey’s place.

Or Hines Ward’s.

Bailey, a former Georgia Bulldog and NFL All-Pro defensive back, is selling his Sandy Springs home. All you need is a $100,000 deposit to join in on the online bidding process by Concierge Auctions that is scheduled to begin on Feb. 22 and will close six days later.

The 10,400-square-foot, “Euro-style” family home can be viewed right now on AtlantaCurbed.com’s website under its celebrity real estate listings. It features his and her closets “the size of apartments,” an elevator, media room, a covered slate patio, three-car garage, and a home media control system they say cost $100,000.

According to Curbed, property records show Bailey bought the house for $2.6 million four years ago and listed it last November for $2,990,000 but it didn’t sell.

“We’ve had many priceless memories in our family home,” Bailey said in a statement, “but we’ve decided to move to accommodate our growing family.”

The 12-time Pro Bowler and his wife, the former Jessica Herrera, married in California in 2014. Bailey has a young son named Brayden.

Bailey, who is from Folkston signed with Georgia as a cornerback in 1996 but also played wide receiver and returned kicks. He earned All-America honors while playing both ways in 1998, sometimes playing more than 100 plays in a single game. Bailey turned pro after his junior season and was drafted in the first round with the seventh pick by the Washington Redskins.

Bailey became perennial All-Pro with the Redskins, but is probably best known for his years with the Denver Broncos, for whom he played from 2004-2013. He signed a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints in 2014 but retired in August after failing to make the roster.

Bailey is a finalist for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class, which will be revealed on Saturday.

Ward played wide receiver, tailback and even quarterback while playing for the Bulldogs from 1994-97. His 3,870 all-purpose yards is fifth behind Herschel Walker, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Todd Gurley in UGA history. He was drafted in the third round by Pittsburgh and played 14 seasons with the Steelers. He became the team’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yardage and touchdown receptions and was voted MVP of Super Bowl XL.

The post Georgia football legends Champ Bailey, Hines Ward have Atlanta houses for sale during Super Bowl appeared first on DawgNation.