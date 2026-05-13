Swiatek steamrolls Pegula to reach Italian Open semifinals

ROME — Three-time champion Iga Swiatek crushed Jessica Pegula of the United States in straight sets on Wednesday to advance to the Italian Open semifinals.

Swiatek was ranked fourth, one place above Pegula. But the difference seemed vast as the Polish player took just 67 minutes to win 6-1, 6-2.

Swiatek’s impressive form bodes well for the upcoming French Open, which she has won four times.

She will next face either Elena Rybakina or Elina Svitolina, who are both also former Rome champions.

In the men’s quarterfinals, 19-year-old Rafael Jodar of Spain was playing Luciano Darderi of Italy later. The winner will face either Casper Ruud or Karen Khachanov in the final four.

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