Tampa Bay Buccaneers to announce day 3 draft picks from pirate ship in Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced that their Day 3 selections for the 2018 NFL Draft will be made from the pirate ship in Raymond James Stadium.
Across the NFL, clubs are making picks in Rounds 4 through 6 at locations around the world, including military bases, state landmarks, and major attractions. The Buccaneers’ fourth-round draft selection will be announced by Zsa Zsa, a parrot from the Florida Exotic Bird Sanctuary, and Stephanie Dripps, a caretaker from the Sanctuary.
Tampa Bay’s fifth-round pick will be announced by Lieutenant General C.Q. Brown, the Deputy Commander for U.S. Central Command at MacDill Airforce Base in Tampa. General Brown has commanded a fighter squadron, the U.S. Air Force Weapons School and two fighter wings. Prior to his current assignment, he served as the Commander, U.S. Air Forces Central Command.
The team’s Round 6 selection will be youth football-themed and this year the Buccaneers will have members of the girls flag football teams from Plant High School, the defending Class 2A state champions, and Robinson High School, the defending Class A state champions, to announce the pick.
The 2018 NFL Draft kicks off with the first round Thursday, April 26 at 8:00 PM ET, followed by Rounds 2-3 Friday, April 27 at 7:00 PM ET, and Rounds 4-7 Saturday, April 28 at 12:00 PM ET from AT&T Stadium.
