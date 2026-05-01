At the track, on the air and behind the scenes, women make the Kentucky Derby happen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just 17 women have trained a horse that ran in one of the first 151 renditions of the Kentucky Derby. Only six women have ridden in the race.

Far more have a hand in making the opening jewel of the Triple Crown happen.

As Cherie DeVaux looks to become the first woman to train a Derby winner, she is surrounded at Churchill Downs by hundreds of influential women at the track, on the air and behind the scenes on the first Saturday in May.

"I often hear about women being involved with a male-dominated sport, but for me it feels like it's my sport," jockey-turned-NBC broadcaster Donna Brothers said. "Women are an integral part of it. You see a lot of exercise riders out there who are women, a lot of female grooms, hotwalkers. Unfortunately, you still don't see a lot of women in the top names — the top jockeys and the top trainers — but I think we're getting there."

Brothers is joined on NBC's broadcast by Britney Eurton, who has been in horse racing her entire life as the daughter of trainer Peter Eurton. Lindsay Schanzer four years ago became the first woman to produce the Kentucky Derby, and the 152th running will be her fifth in charge.

"It’s not just a male-dominated sport but also a male-dominated industry, sports TV, so I feel great pride," said Schanzer, who is one of more than 30 women involved in the production, operation and marketing of the race for NBC Sports. “I feel honored to be in this position and to represent the team that I have as best I can.”

DeVaux, who trains Golden Tempo, earlier this week seemed to downplay her chance at history. Seeing a young girl on the backstretch near her barn made her realize in the moment just how monumental it would be if Golden Tempo puts her in the record books.

“It would be irresponsible of me to not acknowledge that what I’m doing does inadvertently make a difference, even if it’s not my intent,” said DeVaux, who grew up with seven brothers and two sisters. “My brothers are a lot bigger than me, so I think that’s what shaped me. I’ve had to fight and scrap and be heard so that I could survive growing up. And I understand that’s not the same for everybody.”

Brothers, whose mother was a jockey, started thinking about the ramifications for DeVaux after watching Golden Tempo on the track and realizing how good a chance he has. Jena Antonucci with Arcangelo in the Belmont Stakes in 2022 is the only woman to train the winner of a Triple Crown race.

The Derby adds another layer.

"Take gender out of it: She’s a phenomenal trainer," Eurton said of DeVaux. “For her, this is her life. Male or female, this is what she’s wanted to do and she’s very, very good at it. It’s just a matter of time whether it’s Cherie or another talented female trainer.”

An exercise rider for Brad Cox, Katie Tolbert would have a huge hand in the success if Commandment gets the job done on Saturday. And there are countless other women at the barns and around all the horses in the race.

“My dad has a lot of female grooms, assistants,” Eurton said. “It can always be greater, but to have that representation is where the start is. And to have so much female support, I think, is huge.”

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