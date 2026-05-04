Two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to have elbow surgery to remove loose bodies

DETROIT — Two-time American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will have surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow after being scratched from Monday's start against the Boston Red Sox.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that the left-hander felt discomfort in his elbow on Sunday, less than a week after an injury scare against the Atlanta Braves. The 29-year-old — set to become a free agent next offseason — underwent tests that showed the loose bodies. The surgery hadn't yet been scheduled.

There is no immediate timetable for his return, though similar injuries usually require a two-to-three month recover period.

“From my understanding, you just go take it out,” Skubal told MLB.com. “I think length of the rehab is probably just getting your spring training buildup up again, getting your volume up. But the procedure itself I think is pretty simple as far as what I’ve been explained.”

Skubal pitched for the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic this spring but was careful with his workload, throwing in just one game before returning to spring training with the Tigers. He won a record salary arbitration case in February and is being paid $32 million this season, far exceeding the team's $19 million offer.

Skubal has a 3-2 record with a 2.70 ERA over seven starts this season, striking out 45 over 43 1/3 innings. The Tigers are currently tied for first place in the AL Central with an 18-17 record.

Skubal initially felt pain in his elbow last week against the Braves but stayed in the game. He rubbed his left arm after a 2-2 pitch to Matt Olson, drawing a visit from the trainer and Hinch. Skubal threw one warmup pitch, decided he was OK and struck out the side to end his night.

He allowed five hits, fanned seven and didn’t walk anyone.

The two-time All-Star won the AL Cy Young award in each of the last two seasons. He had an 18-4 record with a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 2024 and was 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts last year.

He's also been effective in the postseason with a 2-1 record, 2.04 ERA and 56 strikeouts over six starts.

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