Ashlyn Webb is an award-winning investigative reporter who joined the WFTV Channel 9 team in July 2023.

She grew up in Georgia and began her career in journalism there.

Ashlyn worked as an investigative reporter and the weekend evening anchor at 13 WMAZ-TV, the CBS affiliate in Macon, Georgia.

There, she reported on local and state elections, a president’s visit, Macon’s fluctuating homicide rate, trials in the national spotlight and more.

In 2023, Ashlyn’s reporting was recognized with two regional Edward R. Murrow awards for best news series and continuing coverage.

One of her investigative pieces was also nominated for an Emmy. Ashlyn revealed how parked Norfolk Southern trains delayed first responders from helping people during life-or-death situations in a small Georgia town.

Her time reporting in Macon actually began when she was still a student at the University of Georgia. She began working on-air part-time during her final year of college.

Ashlyn graduated cum laude from UGA with majors in journalism and international affairs in December 2019.

In 2018, Ashlyn interned at FOX 5 in Atlanta and contributed to a Peabody-award winning series that revealed how false positive readings on police roadside drug tests led to bad arrests in Georgia.

Ashlyn has a passion for keeping government and records open and protecting press freedoms.

In 2021, she served as president of the Georgia chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Under her leadership, the organization collaborated with the Georgia First Amendment Foundation and Georgia Public Safety Training Center to create a curriculum to educate law enforcement on journalists’ first amendment rights.

This was in response to two journalists being detained in Atlanta in 2020 while covering protests.

When she has free time, she enjoys running, hiking and exploring Florida’s many beaches and destinations.

Ashlyn is always looking for impactful stories that can lead to solutions. If you have any story ideas, suggestions or comments, email her at ashlyn.webb@wftv.com or just give her a call.

