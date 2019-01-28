Ashley Edlund joined Channel 9 Eyewitness News as a reporter in December 2018.
I have always loved telling stories, digging up dirt and asking A LOT of questions, so needless to say, that made my decision to attend journalism school after high school an easy one.
Related Headlines
I graduated from Bradley University in Illinois with a television arts degree in 2011, then moved to Dothan, Alabama to take my first real job in a newsroom at WTVY News 4.
Not long after, one of the biggest stories I’ve covered in my career so far unfolded when a man in Daleville boarded a school bus one day, shot the driver, kidnapped a little boy and took him to an underground bunker.
The standoff lasted nearly a week and I spent most of that time sleeping in a news car nearby, doing morning live shots alongside every national news outlet in the country.
I learned the importance of reporting accurate information in a chaotic crisis during that time and have carried it with me ever since.
After Dothan, I moved to Augusta, Georgia and worked in the WFXG bureau for two years.
I moved again two years later to Rochester, New York and began reporting for WROC-TV.
After one too many live shots in the freezing cold, I am ECSTATIC to call the Sunshine State home.
My chihuahua Henri and I are looking forward to getting to know the community.
If you have any story ideas or just want to say hello, email me at Ashley.Edlund@WFTV.com.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}