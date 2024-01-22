Geovany Dias has worked in the news industry since 2011.

His news career began in his hometown of Belém do Pará, Brazil.

Dias joined WFTV Channel 9 in January 2024 from New York City, where he worked as a digital reporter and producer for more than three years at PIX11 News and as the U.S. correspondent for Brazilian networks Globo International and RedeTV!.

In 2022, he received the “Serving New York Award,” granted by the New York Broadcasters Association, for his work on the coverage of Pride Month at PIX11.

That same year, Dias received a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Alabama.

In 2023, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for his work creating and leading the PIX11 Weekend Morning News.

Immigration and concerns involving the Latinx community are a big part of Dias’ work.

As a trilingual journalist, he has covered stories in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

©2024 Cox Media Group