0 Best Orlando food trucks

Orlando food trucks have moved far beyond basic street fare to serve up delicious dishes that include lobster rolls, Hawaiian-style hot dogs, sushi rolls and other creative fare. Whether one is in the mood for a traditional American dish or is eager to try international cuisine, there is a food truck in Orlando to suit a diverse range of tastes.



The following are some of the best Orlando food trucks:



Kona Dog



The Kona Dog food truck puts a Hawaiian spin on a hot dog, with inspiration from the Hawaiian culinary tradition of combining savory meats with sweet fruits. A Kona dog features a hot dog, sausage or veggie dog served in a soft sweet bread mini loaf. The bread is pierced and filled with sauces such as tropical mustard, garlic-lemon and fruit. Traditional condiments are also available.



Little Blue Donut Co.



Who doesn't like doughnuts? Those who visit the Little Blue Donut food truck can watch fresh doughnuts being made. A variety of interesting flavors are offered, including maple bacon, salted caramel and peanut butter and jelly.



Tree House Truck



Featured on the Cooking Channel show "Eat St.," Tree House Truck's owners bring over 20 years of combined restaurant experience to their food truck venture. They're mainly known for their cheesesteaks and fresh hand-patted burgers like Rachel's goat cheese, with whipped goat cheese, organic greens, tomato and balsamic glaze. Save room for a side of truffle fries or deep-fried Oreos for dessert.



Daydream Pizza



Create a custom-designed pizza or order one of the 15 varieties on the Daydream Pizza menu. Either way, the pizza will be built on a double-stacked, cheese-stuffed thin crust, with homemade sauces and hand-selected ingredients added.



Bem Bom



Popular Portuguese food truck Bem Bom serves dishes like quesadillas and taco with upscale twists. The Rockin' Taco, for example, features local rock shrimp dredged in seasoned flour and flash fried. It's served in a corn tortilla with shredded lettuce and watercress dressed in a vinaigrette, fire-roasted corn and coconut habanero sauce.



Adler's



Adler's has a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Davenport that serves burgers while emphasizing local ingredients. The restaurant also hosts a food truck where foodies can grab your burger at varying locations. The classic burger is popular, as is the Bourbon BBQ burger with grilled whiskey onions, bacon, pepper jack cheese and bourbon barbecue sauce. Fried mac 'n' cheese, fried cauliflower and other sides are also available.



Sushi & Seoul on The Roll



The name of this food truck does a good job explaining just what it offers. Start with a seaweed salad, spicy krab nachos or another appetizer and move onto a traditional sushi roll, nigiri or sashimi.



La Empanada



Empanadas are served in a variety of ways, but the crust is always hot and flaky. Popular choices include a Cuban-style, vegan chorizo potato and sweet potato and goat cheese. You'll even find an empanada stuffed with macaroni and cheese.



Purple Ocean Super Food Bar



Purple Ocean emphasizes healthy, raw, organic and clean eating. Diners can select from a variety of acai bowls, all of which include acai or pitaya, coconut oil and granola. For those who would prefer a drink, try an acai or pitaya smoothie.



Monstah Lobstah



Monstah Lobstah food truck brings a taste of Maine to Florida with favorites such as lobster bisque, lobster rolls, blue crab lobster rolls and more. A portion of all proceeds is donated to several different charities.

