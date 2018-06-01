0 Crayola Experience Orlando: Visitors guide

Crayola Experience Orlando offers 26 interactive play experiences that will let kids and the young at heart enjoy its colorful world in innovative ways.

With 70,000 square feet of activities spread over two floors, you'll need to devote a good bit of time to fully enjoy the attraction. The following are some of what you and your kids can do at Crayola Experience Orlando:



Activity studio – cut, color and paste a themed project that changes regularly

Adventure lab – an interactive activity where you'll use a magic tablet to solve the puzzle

Art Alive! – your digital artwork is projected on the wall, where you can touch it and make it come to life

Be a Star – a photo booth creates a coloring page with your likeness in it

Café Stage – a show demonstrates the history and science behind Crayola products

Color Magic – see your coloring page come to life

Color Playground – burn off energy at a Crayola-themed playground

Crayola Store – shop for a variety of Crayola souvenirs, such as a custom assortment of crayons

Crayon Factory – a live theater show demonstrates how crayons are made

Drip Art – put a crayon into the machine and create a drip art masterpiece

Melt & Mold – create a molded keepsake made from a melted crayon

Meltdown – use melted wax to paint

Modeling Magic – sculpt using Crayola Model Magic

Paint Palette – paint your masterpiece and dry It in a special oven

Scribble Square – color with chalk or dry-erase crayons in Crayola's version of a town square

Toddler Town – activities for the little ones, such as a giant ball maze

Wrap It Up! – personalize and print a Crayola label to wrap around your crayon



Location

Crayola Experience Orlando is at 8001 Orange Blossom Trail at the Florida Mall, which has plenty of free parking. It's just a few minutes from Orlando International Airport and is off State Road 528 (Exit 8 eastbound or exit 4 westbound). The attraction can also be reached from I-4 by taking the Sand Lake Road exit.



Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at Crayola Experience Orlando, but you'll get a small discount and be able to skip the ticket-buying line if you purchase online in advance. Online tickets are valid for one year after you buy them.



Discounts are also sometimes available on the attraction's Special Offers page, so check for deals such as free admission for groups like active and retired members of the military, teachers and first responders. Their families may also receive discounts.



In addition, you can receive free admission within seven days of your birthday (with valid proof, such as a driver's license or birth certificate).



If you visit several times a year, you can save money with the annual pass, which is also available as a family four-pack. It also gives you access to several "Bring a Friend Free" days as well as food and retail discounts.



Before your visit

Check out Crayon Experience Orlando's page of special events and promotions for extra activities. The attraction sometimes spotlights a particular topic, such as music or ancient civilizations, for several activities throughout the month. And if you click on a specific promotion, you'll often find a link to a coupon that lets you save on admission.

