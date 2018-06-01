0 Disney World types of tickets: What you need to know

Disney World has offered a magical experience for generations of families who pay a visit to the famous Orlando theme park. From rides to live shows and other special attractions, there's something for everyone at Disney World.



Planning a trip to Walt Disney World? Knowing which ticket to buy is key for an enjoyable visit. Here's a handy guide to navigating the types of tickets available for purchase at Disney World.



Theme Park Tickets

Theme park tickets for Walt Disney World include admission for all four of Disney's theme parks: Disney's Animal Kingdom, Epcot, Magical Kingdom Park and Disney's Hollywood Studios. Tickets can be purchased for a one-day visit up to a 10-day pass. The more days purchased, the greater the discount received. Florida residents can take advantage of special discounts. Purchase tickets online to take advantage of all discounts.



Special Event Tickets

Want more than just the typical Disney World experience? There are a plethora of special events Disney World guests can attend for an additional cost. These events include Disney After Hours, Star Wars: Galactic Nights, Disney H2O Glow Nights at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party. Tickets can be purchased online.



Annual Passes

Can't get enough of Walt Disney World and want to make the trip more than once per year? An annual pass might fit the bill. Each pass is valid for a full calendar year from time of purchase and includes discounts on food, official Disney merchandise, special tours and Disney-affiliated hotels. There are two categories of annual passes: Disney Platinum Plus Pass and Disney Platinum Pass. Annual passes can be purchased online.



Water Park Tickets

Have some cool fun at Disney's water park. One-day water park tickets can be purchased either without blockout dates or with blockout dates for a discount. Tickets can be purchased online. Annual passes are also available. Children under the age of 3 don't need tickets.



