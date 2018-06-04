0 Guide to Hollywood Drive-In Golf in Orlando

Want to experience a unique spin on miniature golf? Head to Universal Studio's CityWalk and check out Hollywood Drive-In Golf. Here's what to know before you visit.



Brief history

A part of Universal Studio's CityWalk in Orlando, Hollywood Drive-In Golf is a stand-alone attraction in an area teeming with restaurants, bars and other attractions for guests. Upon entering, guests are greeted with a retro 1950s box office to choose from either an 18-hole or 36-hole putt-putt golf course. The theme of Hollywood Drive-In is a fusion of retro movie theaters of the past with science fiction and horror elements.



Attractions

Guests play along a single feature (18 holes) or double feature (36 holes) course. The course itself features movie-style scenes, LED neon edge-lighting, a giant spider and inspiration from science fiction films.



Ticket information

Ticket prices are based upon the choice of course. Children under the age of 3 years old are free. Discounts are available for Florida residents, members of the military, senior citizens, AAA members and those who have Universal Preferred and Premiere passes. Book tickets in advance online and say up to 10 percent. To learn more about online discounts, visit here.



How to get there

Hollywood Drive-In Golf is at 6000 Universal Boulevard within Universal Studio's CityWalk complex. The putt-putt golf course can be found at the end of the moving walkway from the parking garage.



Hours of operation

Hollywood Drive-In is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

