0 Orlando tanning salons near Disney World

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discourage the practice of indoor tanning, it remains a popular option for some consumers. Orlando has no shortage of tanning salons, including locations near Disney World.

For those not interested in traditional tanning beds, many of these tanning salons near Disney World offer alternatives, such as bronzing spray applications and air brush spray tanning.

Bron-Zen

1196 Tree Swallow Drive Suite 1318

407-413-8743

Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.



Bron-Zen offers both custom air brush spray tanning as well as automated spray bronzing with state-of-the-art touch-screen booths. They offer three levels of bronzing that range from light, medium and dark. Appointments are needed for custom spray tanning with a certified technician, but drop-ins are welcome for booth tanning. Packages and tanning memberships are available.



Ideliz O'Neill Spa at Salon720

720 Celebration Ave. #190

407-289-2372

Hours: Tuesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Along with a wide variety of luxury spa treatments, Ideliz O'Neill Spa at Salon720 offers both full-body and half-body spray tans to give clients their desired golden glow for any event or vacation. Pre-scheduled appointments are necessary for services.



Otown Tan

2875 S Orange Ave.

407-601-5983

Hours: Saturday-Tuesday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.



Another Orlando tanning salon near Disney World to consider is Otown Tan, which has several options available to tanners including an array of UV tanning beds that provide different levels of intensity, high-pressure facial tanners and stand-up booths. The shop's Pura Sunless Tanning Booth System is ideal for tanners who want a natural glow without being exposed to UV rays. Custom airbrushed tans are also available. Otown Tan offers several different specials on tanning and spray tanning services, including unlimited monthly packages.



South Beach Tanning Company

7536 W Sand Lake Road

407-447-0016

Hours: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.



South Beach Tanning Company has five levels of beds available that range from basic tanning units all the way to beds with specialized facial tanners, and beds with state-of-the-art comfort features like climate control to avoid getting to hot while tanning and even aromatherapy. Sunless tanning options are also available, which can darken skin by three to five shades and can last for up to seven days. South Beach memberships are available for less than $20 a month. There are several locations in the Orlando area.



Tancun Tanning Salon

2601 Curry Ford Road

407-896-5446

Hours: Monday - Friday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.



Take your pick between UV tanning beds and booths or custom UV free spray tans at Tancun Tanning Salon. Rapid formula tans, legs only and face only tans are available. There are several pricing options available, including per session, week or month. Custom spray tans are available by appointment.



