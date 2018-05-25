0 Orlando toll pass: Must-know tips about E-PASS

Locals and tourists alike looking for a smooth ride through the Orlando area may want to consider Orlando's E-PASS program. When drivers sign up for the electronic Orlando toll pass, E-PASS, they can pay tolls without stopping on regional expressways.



The Central Florida Expressway Authority program doesn't charge to open a monthly account and E-PASS also includes local toll discounts, so the whole Orlando commuter or road trip process is both faster and cheaper.

>>How to avoid toll roads in Orlando



Here's a quick rundown of E-PASS rules and regulations, along with information on how to sign up.



How it works: CFX's electronic toll-collection system lets customers pay tolls automatically using an E-PASS sticker or a portable transponder, without stopping their cars at a toll booth. Instead, an antenna electronically deducts the toll from the E-PASS customer's account when the car passes through a toll point where E-PASS is accepted. Drivers can get a free sticker that affixes to the car, or pay an upcharge of about $10 for a portable pass. A monthly statement captures a record of all transactions and is available online.



Where you can use E-PASS: The E-PASS works at all toll roads and most bridges in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina and is accepted as payment for parking at Orlando International Airport.



E-PASS for the college crowd: Metro Orlando and other Florida college students can pay a bit more to drive with a customized Gator, Knight or Seminole toll sticker mounted on their car windshield. CollegeEpass.com has more information.



Get an Orlando toll pass: There are four convenient ways to obtain an E-PASS:

Online at GetEpass.com

By phone at 407-823-7277 or 800-353-7277, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

In person at E-PASS Service Center at 8919 W Colonial Drive, Ocoee

At drive-up Reload Lane: SR 408 at the Conway toll plaza; SR 417 at the John Young Parkway toll plaza; or SR 429 at the Forest Lake toll plaza any day of the week, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

When ordering an E-PASS toll pass online or by phone, allow five to seven business days to get it in the mail.



Requirements for opening an account:

Driver's license

License plate number

Vehicle make, model and year

$10 in prepaid tolls to activate

The wonders of Reload: Reload is CFX's pilot in-lane customer service project and the first of its kind in the continental U.S. It allows motorists to drive up and get a free E-PASS sticker or buy an E-PASS portable, open an account or replenish prepaid tolls. Reload Lanes take cash, check or credit/debit cards as payment.



To complete enrollment and activate the account once a driver has been through a Reload Lane, visit ReloadEPASS.com, log in with the account number and PIN on the receipt provided the attendant.



More must-know info about E-PASS for the Orlando area:

Go online to activate an E-PASS sticker, portable, or CollegePass that you received at an event or E-PASS function.

CFX offers an online toll calculator for E-PASS and other toll options. It takes payment options and pass possibilities into account before relaying the amount one will pay on different routes.

Another Orlando toll pass option is Pay By Plate. It involves capturing an image of the license plate when passing through the toll plaza, assessing a toll rate for that particular plaza and adding a 20-cent processing fee per transaction. The registered owner of the vehicle receives a monthly toll invoice based on usage.

All toll lanes accept E-PASS, SunPass, LeeWay, Georgia Peach Pass and NC Quick Pass, but CFX encourages motorists with transponders to use express lanes since they allow nonstop travel.



For more information:

Central Florida Expressway Authority

4974 ORL Tower Road, Orlando



For answers to specific E-PASS questions, send an email to info@CFXway.com



Other information and updates about the Orlando toll pass is available by phone at 407-823-7277.

