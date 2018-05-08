0 Orlando's best ice cream shops

There's nothing better than a cold, tasty ice cream cone or fruity ice pop on a warm day in the Sunshine State. Here are six of Orlando's best ice cream shops.



Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream

3114 Corrine Drive

321-226-8685

1817 S. Ferncreek Ave.

407-601-6422

Hours: Monday-Thursday: noon-9 p.m.; Friday: noon-10 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.



Cool down on a hot day with a scoop or two of Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream. With two locations, Kelly's serves up plenty of delicious options with several types of small batch ice creams, sorbets, floats and shaved ice on the menu.



Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour

1000 Universal Studios Plaza

407-363-800

Hours: Monday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.



Just in case you needed another excuse to visit Universal Studios add Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour to the list of reasons to go. Located in the park's Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the shop is every Harry Potter fan's dream with soft-serve ice cream inspired by the popular movies' famous butterbeer.



Ginther's Swirls Ice Cream

11036 International Drive

407-477-1212

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.



Established in 1940, Ginther's Swirls Ice Cream has been a family-run, local staple in the Orlando area for decades. It's no surprise why with just about every type of ice cream there is on the menu. Guests can take their pick from multiple flavors of soft serve ice cream in handcrafted waffle cones or dig into one of the shop's specialty sundaes, slushies, malts or milkshakes.



redCone Ice Cream

14846 Wyndham Lakes Blvd.

407-704-6216

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 1p.m.-10 p.m.; Friday: 1 p.m.-10:30 p.m.; Saturday: noon-10:30 p.m.; Sunday: 1 p.m.-9:30 p.m.



For something decadent, head to redCone Ice Cream, where guests will find flavors like praline, amaretto almond, chocolate chunk brownie and cookies and cream. The menu is always changing so there's always something new to try seasonally. Previous guests rave about the shop's rich red velvet ice cream in its signature red waffle cones, as well as its Nutella frozen yogurt.



The Pop Parlour

431 E. Central Blvd. Suite C

321-348-7677

Hours: Monday-Wednesday: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. -9 p.m.

Rounding out the list of Orlando's best ice cream shops is The Pop Parlour, located in the heart of downtown. The Pop Parlour carries dozens of unique ice pops with a variety of both year-round and seasonal flavors that range from fruity and creamy to boozy. Its specialty flavors are always rotating and all pops are handcrafted in-house from fresh, local ingredients. For something a little warmer, guests can take advantage of the shop's coffee, tea and espresso bar.

